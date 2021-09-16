Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.93 on Monday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

