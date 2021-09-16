SingularityDAO (SDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.85 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $76.85 million and $8.79 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.80 or 0.00007965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00063110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00813630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047344 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,249,675 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

