SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SJMHY opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. SJM has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.49.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

