SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SJMHY opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. SJM has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.49.
SJM Company Profile
