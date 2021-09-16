Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 10,783 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

