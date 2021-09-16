Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Twilio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Twilio by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Twilio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,523,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $342.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.85 and a 200 day moving average of $356.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,690 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

