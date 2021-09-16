Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 290.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,983 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.