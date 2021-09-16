Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invesco were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,901 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,177,000 after acquiring an additional 291,956 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.