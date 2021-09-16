SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.43. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 392,078 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

