Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 231,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 91,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $793.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

