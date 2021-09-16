Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 509 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

