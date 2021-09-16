Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 201,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

