Smith Moore & CO. Has $297,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

LUV opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

