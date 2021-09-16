Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 3.4% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Nutrien stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

