Smith Moore & CO. Invests $394,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $259,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $305.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

