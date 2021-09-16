Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 172,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

