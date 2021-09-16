Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMFKY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.92. 6,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $60.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.