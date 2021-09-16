Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 156.8% from the August 15th total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SNPO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,681. Snap One has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Get Snap One alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.