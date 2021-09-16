Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRNGU stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 25,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,637. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNGU. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,034,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,048,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,060,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,832,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

