Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $250.00

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.60.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

