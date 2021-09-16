Solana 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.04 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Solana has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion and approximately $3.04 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $158.48 or 0.00329502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00144650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00832770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 504,301,618 coins and its circulating supply is 296,831,955 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

