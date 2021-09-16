Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $903.31

Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 903.31 ($11.80) and traded as high as GBX 960 ($12.54). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 960 ($12.54), with a volume of 1,770 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £100.80 million and a PE ratio of 92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 903.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 886.77.

Get Sopheon alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart A. Silcock sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($12.58), for a total transaction of £71,743.50 ($93,733.34).

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.