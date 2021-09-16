Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 836.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

