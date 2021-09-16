Southern States Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:SSBK) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 21st

Southern States Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:SSBK) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 21st. Southern States Bancshares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $38,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSBK shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

SSBK opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

