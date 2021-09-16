Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.