Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 26,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,371. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is 97.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

