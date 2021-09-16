Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

