Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,902 shares of company stock valued at $393,760. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.43. 27,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

