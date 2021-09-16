Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,099. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

