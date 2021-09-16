SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$32.50 target price on the stock.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.45.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$20.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$30.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

