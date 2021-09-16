Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.53

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$65.53 and last traded at C$65.44, with a volume of 100388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.21.

STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,191,280.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

