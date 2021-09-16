State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.35 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,298 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $30,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 18.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,699.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $177.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.43. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.