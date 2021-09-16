State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.59 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $32,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Cerner by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Cerner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Cerner by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

