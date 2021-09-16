State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $25,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,919,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,463 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,503.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 924,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

