State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $28,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $167.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

