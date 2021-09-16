State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,470 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $27,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

ETR opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

