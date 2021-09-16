State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,530 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $29,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

