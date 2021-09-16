Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.34. 48,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,223,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna began coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth about $1,934,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

