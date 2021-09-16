Stephen Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total transaction of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

Genus stock opened at GBX 5,550 ($72.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,653.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,258.46. Genus plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,702 ($48.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

