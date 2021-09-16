Steven W. Berglund Sells 54,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Trimble stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.