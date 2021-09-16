Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets began coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

