Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 4.4%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 40,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,159,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,605.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,977 shares of company stock valued at $21,831,483. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

