STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 7061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,154,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.