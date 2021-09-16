Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sunlight Financial Call Options (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,094 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 910% compared to the average volume of 801 call options.

Shares of SUNL opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUNL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.