Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,407 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,187% compared to the typical daily volume of 187 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 110.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 130.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1 year low of $122.82 and a 1 year high of $137.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.04.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

