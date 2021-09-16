Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Colfax Put Options (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,162 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,307% compared to the average daily volume of 1,149 put options.

NYSE:CFX opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,808. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.