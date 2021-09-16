Stratec (ETR:SBS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.72

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €130.72 ($153.79) and traded as high as €140.40 ($165.18). Stratec shares last traded at €140.00 ($164.71), with a volume of 4,746 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of €131.17 and a 200 day moving average of €119.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

