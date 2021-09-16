Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report sales of $284.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.25 million and the highest is $285.13 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $239.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million.

STRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 249,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,315. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.