Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,412 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $40,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $197.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.