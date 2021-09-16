Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 6,440.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

STBFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

