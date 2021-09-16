Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 72,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 644,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $20.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

